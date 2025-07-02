St Xavier’s University, Kolkata to organise Business Summit 2025

St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, has always prioritised the interests of its students. From launching new courses in tune with emerging technologies to hosting seminars that bridge the gap between academia and industry, this prestigious institution consistently puts students at the centre of its initiatives. And now, come July 12, the university is gearing up for another mega event. Xavier Business School of St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, is all set to host its flagship Business Summit 2025, Strat – X: The Strategic Mind Forum, on July 12 2025, at the St Xavier’s University, Kolkata campus. The chief guest of the event will be P M Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India Ltd. Millennium Post is the official print partner of the event.

This year’s theme, “Vision 2047: The Future of Business (Amrit Kaal)”, aims to highlight how Indian enterprises can navigate transformation, innovation, and inclusive growth as the country approaches 100 years of Independence. The summit will bring together top notches from India’s public and private sectors, prominent entrepreneurs, distinguished academicians, and management students for a day of thought-provoking discussions, strategic insights, and industry-academia collaboration.

A high-profile panel discussion on Amrit Kaal will feature the following eminent personalities like Cmde P R Hari, CMD, Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (GRSE); Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri, CMD, Balmer Lawrie; Ravi Todi, CMD, Shrachi Group; Anirban Banerjee, CEO, Eveready Industries; Alok Bansal, Regional Head, RITES Ltd and Prithish Chowdhary, Deputy Managing Director, Titagarh Rail Systems Limited. The session will be moderated by Alkesh Agarwal.

A second panel titled “Brick by Brick – The Founder’s Hustle” will feature inspiring startup leaders like Suyash Saraf, Founder, Dot & Key; Rajarshi Nag, Founder, Drivers4Me; Mansi Sanghvi Bhayani, Founder, Maarga; Vikram Khinwasara, Founder, Yellow Straw and Nipun Kochar, Founder, Jewel Box India who have built their brands from scratch. The session will be moderated by Yash Dugar. This panel will focus on resilience, entrepreneurial mindset, and innovation-led disruption in a rapidly evolving Indian market.

The summit will also feature business events and competitions, including simulation exercises, a business quiz, and a structured debate among MBA students on contemporary themes like family business, work culture, and influencer marketing.

“The upcoming business summit at St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, is set to be a landmark event, bringing together leading voices from the corporate world. The goal is to strengthen the vital link between academia and industry. We want to bring in as many representatives from the business world as possible so that our students can get a real sense of what lies beyond the campus gates. The idea isn’t just to help students get placed. It’s to prepare them to fit seamlessly into the industry when the time comes. We’re also shifting the focus from merely finding employment to creating it. Our aim is to nurture more entrepreneurs, not just managers,” said Vice-Chancellor Rev Father Dr John Felix Raj (SJ).

Throughout the day, on-spot quizzes and interactive sessions will act as dynamic fillers to keep the energy and engagement high. The day will conclude with a valedictory and closing ceremony, honouring all speakers, partners, and contributors.

With Strat – X: The Strategic Mind Forum, Xavier Business School continues to uphold its commitment to nurturing socially responsible leaders, bridging industry and academia, and living up to the university’s motto – “Nihil Ultra” (Nothing Beyond).