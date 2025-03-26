St Xavier’s University, Kolkata secures NBA accreditation for MBA programme
Plans to start MBA courses in healthcare management, entrepreneurship and family business management soon
Xavier Business School (XBS), St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, has received accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for its MBA programme for a period of three years (2025-2028).
The MBA programme at SXUK, which began in 2018, is a two-year full-time degree programme approved by AICTE. Since its inception, the programme has attracted students from across the country, gaining recognition for its academic rigor, industry-oriented curriculum, and holistic development approach.
The NBA expert committee conducted a thorough three-day evaluation from February 7 to 9, 2025, assessing various academic and administrative processes before granting accreditation. Receiving NBA accreditation is a testament to SXUK’s commitment to providing quality management education, shaping competent professionals and future leaders. Within a short span, the MBA programme has emerged as a top choice in eastern India, reinforcing its standing in the field of business education.
Vice-Chancellor, Rev Fr. Dr. John Felix Raj, S.J., congratulated all stakeholders—students, faculty, staff, parents, recruiters, and well-wishers—who have contributed to this remarkable achievement.
In addition to its flagship full-time MBA with specialisations in Marketing, Finance, HR, and Business Analytics, Xavier Business School has introduced an executive MBA programme for working professionals in a weekend mode since last year. The B-School also plans to expand its academic offerings with MBA programmes in Healthcare Management, Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management, and Supply Chain Management in the near future.