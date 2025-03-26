St Xavier’s University, Kolkata secures NBA accreditation for MBA programme

Xavier Business School (XBS), St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, has received accreditation from the National Board of Accreditation (NBA) for its MBA programme for a period of three years (2025-2028).

The MBA programme at SXUK, which began in 2018, is a two-year full-time degree programme approved by AICTE. Since its inception, the programme has attracted students from across the country, gaining recognition for its academic rigor, industry-oriented curriculum, and holistic development approach.

The NBA expert committee conducted a thorough three-day evaluation from February 7 to 9, 2025, assessing various academic and administrative processes before granting accreditation. Receiving NBA accreditation is a testament to SXUK’s commitment to providing quality management education, shaping competent professionals and future leaders. Within a short span, the MBA programme has emerged as a top choice in eastern India, reinforcing its standing in the field of business education.

Vice-Chancellor, Rev Fr. Dr. John Felix Raj, S.J., congratulated all stakeholders—students, faculty, staff, parents, recruiters, and well-wishers—who have contributed to this remarkable achievement.

In addition to its flagship full-time MBA with specialisations in Marketing, Finance, HR, and Business Analytics, Xavier Business School has introduced an executive MBA programme for working professionals in a weekend mode since last year. The B-School also plans to expand its academic offerings with MBA programmes in Healthcare Management, Entrepreneurship and Family Business Management, and Supply Chain Management in the near future.