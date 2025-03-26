St Xavier’s University, Kolkata gears up for cultural extravaganza XavKala’25

As the campus of St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, gears up for the final fest of the semester, the air is buzzing with excitement, nostalgia and an unspoken sense of community. XavKala’25, the much-awaited cultural extravaganza, organized by XUCAS, is set to unfold its magic, and this time, it’s all about ‘Khwaab’ - dreams that inspire and stage which brings them to life.

To be held on March 29, 2025, XavKala ’25 is not just another cultural fest. It’s a celebration of the Xaverian’s cultural spirit. What makes this fest truly special is that it is an intra-university event, crafted by students for students, giving everyone a chance to explore their artistic and cultural sides while maintaining the essence of order and discipline that our university upholds. With an expected participation of over 1,000 students, it’s set to be a spectacle where creativity meets passion. XavKala’25 will be graced by Father Vice Chancellor Rev Father Dr. John Felix Raj (SJ) and Registrar Prof Ashis Mitra as the chief guests.

But then, would you like to know what the most beautiful part of this fest is? Every event, including the grand closing ceremony performance, will be conducted by the students, ensuring that the spirit of “for the students, by the students” resonates throughout.

As the final event of this semester, XavKala’25 holds a bittersweet significance. It’s not just a celebration but also a moment of reflection and farewell for those leaving the university this year. The emotional undertone makes it a heartfelt tribute to memories made and dreams pursued by the passing out batch of the university. The entire Xaverian community, including students and faculty, is brimming with energy and enthusiasm as the event day nears.





XavKala’25 has something for everyone, from music enthusiasts and dancers to poets and artists. The seven enthralling events this year are:

Ramta Jogi: Group Dance Event

Con-Fusion Raga: Group Music

Khwaabnama: Theme Walk

Nritya-e-Bandish: Live Music and Dance

Kuch Toh Log Kahenge: Open Mic

Ace of Aalap: Musical Face-Off

Live Art Exhibition: Xavkala Street

Inputs by Divyataa Banerjee and Souhadri RoyChowdhury