St Xavier’s University introduces sports scholarships

St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, recently hosted its annual sports day, where students, faculty, alumni, and support staff enthusiastically took part in various events.Brigadier RK Singh, Deputy General Officer Commanding, Headquarters, Bengal Sub-Area, was the chief guest.

Vice-Chancellor Rev. Dr. John Felix Raj shared exciting news about the introduction of scholarships for the university’s top-performing male and female athletes. “St. Xavier’s firmly believes in holistic formation of men and women and nurture them into a good human being with values and principles. Students need to participate in sports along with their pursuit for academic excellence,” he said.

Arquish Hossain from Xavier Law School and Nushra Rahaman from the Mass Communication department were named the best men and women athletes of the year at St. Xavier’s University. They are also the recipients of the first sports scholarship from the varsity.