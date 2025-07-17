St Xavier’s University hosts ‘Strat–X: The Strategic Mind Forum’ 2025

Xavier Business School (XBS), St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, successfully hosted its much-anticipated day-long Business Summit 2025, ‘Strat – X: The Strategic Mind Forum,’ recently at their Kolkata campus. The summit brought together top leaders, entrepreneurs, academicians, and students for a day of thought-provoking discussions and strategic

foresight, significantly strengthening the vital link between academia and industry. Millennium Post was the official print partner of the event.

The inaugural ceremony was graced by PM Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director, Coal India Ltd. His presence set an insightful and motivational tone for the day’s proceedings. Following the inauguration, a thought-provoking CEO’s panel discussion on the theme ‘Vision 2047: The Future of Business (Amrit Kaal)’ took place. This session explored the evolving dynamics of the business world as India journeys towards 2047. Eminent personalities including Adhip Nath Palchaudhuri (CMD, Balmer Lawrie), Ravi Todi (CMD, Shrachi Group), Anirban Banerjee (CEO, Eveready Industries), Alok Bansal (Regional Head, RITES Ltd), and Prithish Chowdhary (Deputy Managing Director, Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd) shared their perspectives, with the session moderated by Yash Dugar and Siddharth Maloo. This discussion provided profound insights into India’s growth trajectory, highlighting how Indian enterprises can navigate transformation, innovation, and inclusive growth, and also underscored the pivotal role of the MSME sector in this journey, enriching students’ understanding of its mighty impact on the nation’s GDP, employment, and exports.

A second compelling panel, titled ‘Brick by Brick – The Founder’s Hustle,’ was also a key highlight, featuring inspiring startup leaders and entrepreneurs who have built their brands from scratch. Rajarshi Nag (Founder, Drivers4Me), Mansi Sanghvi Bhayani (Founder, Maarga), Vikram Khinwasara (Founder, Yellow Straw), Alkesh Agarwal (Founder, Seeders.in) and Sunil Chandra Saha (Founder, Blue Tea) shared their experiences. The session, moderated by Dugar, focused on resilience, entrepreneurial mindset, and innovation-led movement in a rapidly evolving Indian market.

In addition to the high-profile panels, the summit featured a range of engaging business events and competitions, including simulation exercises, business quiz, and a debate among MBA students on contemporary themes such as family business, work culture, and influencer marketing.

Prof (Dr) Sitangshu Khatua, Dean of Xavier Business School, St. Xavier’s University, said STRAT–X is more than just a summit. “It is a vibrant platform where innovative ideas converge, thought leaders inspire, and future-ready strategies take shape,” he said.

St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, has always prioritised the interests of its students, from launching new courses in tune with emerging technologies to hosting seminars that bridge the gap between academia and industry, consistently putting students at

the centre of its initiatives. This year’s Strat – X further exemplified this commitment, inspiring students towards entrepreneurial pursuits and a deeper understanding of the business landscape. The successful day has concluded with a valedictory and closing ceremony, honouring all speakers, partners, and contributors who have made the summit a resounding success.

EXPERTS SPEAK

Vice-Chancellor Rev. Dr. John Felix Raj, S.J said the summit has served as a landmark event, bringing together leading voices from the corporate world to strengthen the vital link between academia and industry. He also emphasised the university’s commitment to preparing students to seamlessly fit into the industry and nurturing more entrepreneurs, not just managers, aligning with the institution’s long-standing prioritization of student interests and bridging the gap between academia and industry.

PM Prasad, Chairman and Managing Director of Coal India Ltd., mentioned that platforms like STRAT-X play a pivotal role in bridging the gap between academia and industry, fostering innovation, collaboration, and leadership among future professionals. He encouraged students to pursue their careers with hard work, sincerity, determination, and adaptability, affirming that such qualities will empower them to lead and shape the future of business.