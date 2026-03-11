St Xavier’s University hosts awareness sessions on Women’s Day

From workshop on prevention of sexual harassment to financial empowerment of women, the St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, made sure the celebration of International Women’s Day was not only insightful but also motivational. Under the aegis of the V-C Rev Father Dr John Felix Raj, the Women and Gender Development Cell and the Internal Quality Assurance Cell of the university organised a workshop on Prevention of Sexual Harassment (PoSH) and financial empowerment of women. The Registrar of the university, Rev Father Dr Xavier Jeyaraj in his deliberations on this year’s IWD theme “Give to Gain” reminded all about the importance of ‘giving’ care, empathy and love that strengthens human bond and dignity. The PoSH workshop conducted by Ananya Dutta Chowdhury, Senior Manager, Training and Development at Damodar Valley Project, put forth the notion that a dignified working condition is a human right. Samik Dasgupta, Chief Business Manager, National Insurance Corporation, further deliberated on the issues of financial empowerment of women.

