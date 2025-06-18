St Xavier’s broadens rural-urban initiative

St Xavier’s University, Kolkata has launched a pioneering English Language Camp for students of Uttarayan Primary School in Gobardanga, North 24 Parganas, West Bengal. The residents of Gobardanga have hailed this initiative as a first-of-its-kind endeavour by an academic institution for their area.

This camp is part of the university’s ongoing efforts to bridge the urban-rural divide. The university has already adopted six villages in and around the campus. The university’s students and teachers regularly visit these areas to spread education to the underprivileged. The university has also established a library and computer centre for the benefit of young minds from these villages, who frequently visit the campus for various academic activities.

The camp was inaugurated by Rev Dr John Felix Raj, Vice Chancellor of St. Xavier’s University, Kolkata, in June 2025. It aims to enhance spoken English and basic communication skills among rural students. During the inauguration, Rev Dr Raj praised the school authorities for this innovative initiative and quoted Swami Vivekananda, saying, “If the poor cannot come to education, education must reach them.”

The camp, which ran until June 14, 2025, brought together faculty members and students from St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, who were camping nearby to effectively execute this mission. The basic objective of the camp was to overcome challenges of limited exposure, lack of resources, and fear of speaking English. The camp sought to improve educational outcomes and future opportunities for rural children.

The university also plans to replicate this model in other rural areas and may extend the initiative to include university students staying with rural students to foster deeper connections.