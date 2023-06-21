Somaiya Vidyavihar University, Mumbai: Explore the freedom of possibilities!

Somaiya Vidyavihar University (https://www.somaiya.edu) is a UGC recognised, self-financed private university located in the heart of Mumbai and spread over a sprawling 50-acre green campus. With over six decades of experience in running educational institutions, Somaiya is not a new name in Mumbai. It has 10 institutes and more than 39,000 students thriving under its umbrella. Being Mumbai’s first self-financed private university, Somaiya has etched an indelible place for itself.

Legacy

Since its inception in 1959, with the foundation stone laid by Padma Bhushan K J Somaiya, the legacy has tremendously expanded. Year by year, college after college was added till the year 2019 when Somaiya Vidyavihar got the status of the university. With 150+ departments, 39,000+ students, 3,000+ faculty and staff, 40,000+ alumni and 10 institutes, Somaiya Vidyavihar University has become a name in quality education.













Padma Bhushan, K J Somaiya, Founder of The Somaiya Trust







Awards and Distinctions

SVU is a member of Association of Indian Universities (AIU), recognised by SIRO and UGC, and established as a Collegiate Research Unitary University. Many colleges of SVU have earned national rankings. K J Somaiya college of Engineering stood at 3rd rank among the Best Engineering colleges of India in West Zone and 11th in top private engineering colleges as per Times of India survey of 2022. Likewise, K J Somaiya Institute of Management is one of the Top-25 Business Schools (overall) and Top-10 B-Schools (private) in India with 7th rank as per the ranking survey of Times B School. Additionally, it has earned the NIRF ranking of 45 and AACSB accreditation in the 2023 ranking survey.

New programmes and multidisciplinarity in line with NEP 2020

The university has always been a pioneer in taking momentous steps towards new initiatives. We are the first ones to implement policies suggested by NEP. Each year, new programmes are launched to create flexibility and better opportunities. Our integrated BS-MS programme has multiple entry-exit options and unique subject combinations to open new realms in technology and science. Besides, our joint industry- academia post-graduate diploma programmes aim at promoting industry collaboration for better training. Our student exchange programmes help students to explore diverse academic set-ups of different countries. Most importantly, we have a broad range of 50+ recruiting companies who visit us regularly to hire our talented students, keeping them always on demand.













Samir Somaiya, President of Somaiya Vidyavihar and Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University

Campus and Culture

A 50-acre lush green campus with state-of-the-art infrastructure and 64-year-old legacy impart a unique atmosphere to SVU. The campus is dotted with 10+ colleges, four hostels and a world-class sports academy where international sports competitions and events are organised every few months. Every college has a separate library in addition to the common central library at the institute of library sciences. The university has its upcoming in-house Eklavya Complex to meet the needs of sports lovers. The ever-growing campus and ever progressive mutidisciplinary curriculum are helping our students catch up with the speed at global level. The university follows its precious legacy of ‘attaining liberation through knowledge’ by bringing about holistic development of its students. The students organise throbbing fests each year including sports festivals, cultural festivals, and technical festivals like ‘Symphony’ where celebrities and dignitaries

visit and applaud our students’ talent.

Centre for Integrated Science Education and Research (CISER)

The university has a flagship integrated UG and PG programme in basic sciences. The BS-MS programmes in an integrated mode with dual degree options as part of the activities of SKS College. An eminent curriculum development committee with top-most experts from national science teaching and research institutions in the country has been constituted and then programmes has been announced for admissions. The programmes is in a Centre for Integrated Science Education and Research (CISER) This Centre is to be poised as a vibrant institution dedicated to advancing scientific knowledge, fostering interdisciplinary collaboration, and providing exceptional undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) education under the Somaiya Vidyavihar University. It serves as a prominent centre of learning, research, and innovation in the field of integrated science, leading to degrees in Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry and Biology.

At CISER, a diverse community of renowned faculty members, passionate educators, and enthusiastic students can come together to explore the frontiers of scientific discovery while ensuring a strong focus on teaching and learning. The centre offers comprehensive UG and PG programmes, including Bachelor of Science (BS) and Master of Science (MS) degrees, designed to provide a solid foundation in integrated science. The undergraduate programme at CISER offers students a multidisciplinary curriculum that combines essential principles from various scientific disciplines.

Through a combination of theoretical knowledge, practical laboratory experiences, and hands-on projects, students develop a holistic understanding of integrated science. The programme equips them with the necessary skills to tackle complex scientific challenges and prepares them for diverse career paths in academia, industry, research, and beyond.

The postgraduate programme at CISER provides advanced training and research opportunities for aspiring scientists and scholars. The Master of Science (MS) programme offers specialisation tracks in different interdisciplinary fields, allowing students to delve deeper into their areas of interest. Under the guidance of expert faculty mentors, MS students engage in cutting-edge research projects, contributing to the advancement of knowledge in their respective fields. CISER’s educational approach emphasises active learning, critical thinking, and practical application of scientific concepts. The centre fosters an interactive and collaborative learning environment, encouraging students to participate in group discussions, research symposia, and scientific conferences. Through these experiences, students develop strong analytical and problem-solving skills, honing their ability to address complex scientific issues.





Prof VN Rajasekharan Pillai, Vice Chancellor, Somaiya Vidyavihar University

CISER’s commitment to teaching excellence extends beyond the classroom. The centre organises workshops, seminars, and guest lectures featuring prominent scientists and industry experts, providing students with opportunities to interact with leaders in their fields. Additionally, CISER encourages students to engage in community outreach initiatives, promoting science education and awareness among the wider public. As a hub for integrated science education, CISER actively promotes interdisciplinary research collaborations between faculty, UG, and PG students. These collaborations foster a culture of innovation, where diverse perspectives converge to generate novel ideas and solutions. By bridging the gap between various scientific disciplines, CISER seeks to create a fertile ground for ground-breaking research, driving scientific advancements and addressing global challenges.



Contact details:

Somaiya Vidyavihar University

Vidyavihar (East), Mumbai- 400077

+91 7028233777

admissions@somaiya.edu



