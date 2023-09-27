Socially Relevant

Did suspense in films such as ‘Silence of the Lambs,’ ‘Shutter Island,’ ‘Zodiac,’ or ‘The Godfather’ ever ignite a desire within you to delve into the world of criminal investigation and analysis? Do you know that if you pursue sociology, you can become a criminologist? Criminology is a subset within the broader discipline of sociology. Pursuing an undergraduate degree in sociology provides a solid foundation to delve deeper into criminology later on. This paradigm holds true not only for criminology but for many traditional academic subjects. Sometimes, we may mistakenly believe that sticking to traditional subjects confines our career prospects in today’s dynamic educational environment. However, we often overlook the fact that these broad disciplines serve as gateways to a vast array of career opportunities across diverse fields. Rather than limiting us, they open doors to countless possibilities.

“Combined with a course in criminal justice and law enforcement, sociology can be relevant to careers in criminal justice, such as probation officers, corrections officers, or crime analysts. One can consider internships or specialised training in this area to enhance your job prospects. Sociology can also be studied alongside consumer behaviour and social trends. This will help develop strong data analysis skills and consider obtaining certifications in market research or analytics. Combined with data analysis and statistics, it helps sociology graduates gain proficiency in data analysis and statistics. This, in turn, opens up opportunities in various sectors, including business, healthcare, and government,” said Apala Vatsa, Dean, School of Social Sciences and Liberal Arts, IILM University, Gurugram.

For example, if you are interested in helping the young people in our society, then the counseling skills you learned in sociology will help to prosper as a rehabilitation counsellor. You can offer the youth guidance, and assist them in their trauma. “Sociology is of great importance in the solution of social problems. It is the task of sociology to study social problems through the methods of scientific research and to find solutions to them. Sociology enables one to gain a better understanding of the social forces that shape one’s own life so that the person is better poised,” said Bula Bhadra, PhD (McMaster), Professor Emeritus & Director, Center for Interdisciplinary Studies & Research in Social Sciences, Sister Nivedita University (SNU) and retired Prof of Sociology, University of Calcutta.

Bhadra highlighted ‘sociological imagination’, which refers to the ability to see the connection between the larger events affecting the whole society and the personal consequences for each of us in our own lives. “Sociology is a science of lived experiences. It seeks to make us more conscious of our social world and the living patterns we create, change and recreate, intentionally or unintentionally,” said the academician.

For those interested in BA sociology, you’ll need to complete 10+2 exams, with a preference for a background in social sciences. Familiarity with sociology can add depth to your undergraduate experience. If you’re looking to diversify your career options, you may consider pursuing an MA in sociology. In India, Delhi University, Christ University (Bengaluru, Jawaharlal Nehru University, University of Calcutta, Banaras Hindu University, and Aligarh Muslim University offer excellent opportunities for sociology students.

“Studying sociology can provide you with a broad set of skills and knowledge about human behavior and society, which can be valuable in a variety of career paths. Many sociologists work as researchers, conducting studies on various social issues. This could involve working for research institutions, think tanks, or government agencies. To gain more career options in this field, consider developing strong research and data analysis skills, and focus on specific areas of interest within sociology,” Vatsa said.

“Sociology graduates can pursue careers in social work, where they assist individuals and families in need. To increase your career options in this field, consider obtaining relevant certifications or licenses, such as a Master of Social Work (MSW), and gaining experience through internships and volunteer work. Sociology provides a good foundation for a career in human resources (HR) as well. It also provides opportunities in the public policy sector, advocating for social change or influencing government decisions,” she said.

From criminal justice careers, politics, law, public administration, to business and academia, a major in sociology provides an ideal background to pursue a range of careers, said Bhadra. “One can prosper in business (management, marketing and advertising, personnel and human relations), or make a career in criminal justice (law enforcement, courts, corrections; juvenile justice). Social service careers such as social work, counselling, administration, drug rehabilitation, health administration, family services and disability services are also in demand,” she said. The educationist also apprised of careers in social policy, politics and law (attorney, legal investigator, legal assistant, policy advocate, policy analysis, urban planning, philanthropy; public administration, polling, social research) and educational careers (college professor, college administrator, university student services, social science teacher and school administrator).

Did you know Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States (1981–89), graduated in 1932 with a bachelor’s degree in economics and sociology and then decided to enter radio broadcasting? Also, National Award-winning actress Vidya Balan pursued a bachelor’s degree in sociology from St. Xavier’s College in Mumbai and later completed her masters from the University of Mumbai. In fact, for those who have a knack for social issues, journalism is a perfect career choice. Strong communication skills are important for sociologists and therefore, job opportunities in Human Resources (HR) are also in demand.

“Currently, sociology is in a lot of demand due to the careers it offers in academia, research, social work, or policy analysis, as well as corporate settings, non-profit organisations, or government agencies,” said Vatsa.