Social media influencer programme from MICA

The creator economy is a $250+ billion global industry that continues to grow rapidly. In this dynamic space, aspiring influencers need structure, strategy, and the ability to turn engagement into a sustainable business. In response to this fast-evolving space, MICA, has launched ‘The Social Media Influencer Programme, a 25-week structured course designed to turn creators into professionals who understand the business, strategy, and impact behind influence.

The programme blends academic insight with real-world practice to help content creators, entrepreneurs, marketers, and professionals build a personal brand that lasts. To bridge learning with real-world experience, five participants from the programme will receive a paid internship opportunity at Monk Entertainment (Monk-E) in Mumbai, one of India’s leading creator management and digital media agencies.

Through this programme, participants will be able to understand platform algorithms and content strategy, master GenAI tools for scalable content creation, learn how to collaborate with brands and monetise effectively and build a long-term growth and revenue roadmap.