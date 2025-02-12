Smart study, short breaks: Key to handling exam stress

Let’s be honest. We’re all caught up in the rat race, constantly chasing marks and trying to outshine the person next to us. With so much pressure, exam stress is inevitable. At the eighth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi used a relatable example—the pressure cooker. He explained that just like a cooker releases steam gradually to prevent bursting, students also need to let go of stress in small ways to avoid mental strain. According to Anupama Chopra, Chair of the Department for English, GD Goenka World School, the cause of stress is “unpreparedness”. “The cause of unpreparedness is lack of time management. The lack of time management is a consequence of bad routine and last minute studies. The simplest way out as a solution is backward planning, identifying and prioritising the units for more attention and revision. This should be followed by creating a convenient routine which will help concentrate. Once the timetable is in place, systematically planned revision will help reduce stress,” she said.

PM Modi advised students to list their daily tasks, tick them off upon completion, and stay mindful of how they manage their time during exams. Revision also plays a vital role in exam preparation as it reinforces learning, strengthens memory, and boosts confidence, believes Niru Agarwal, Managing Trustee, Greenwood High International School, Bangalore. “Regular revision helps clarify doubts, improves retention, and minimises the chances of forgetting important information. Practicing past papers and mock tests enhances time management and exam techniques, leading to better performance. Furthermore, consistent revision prevents the tendency to cram just before the exam, making the exam experience more structured and effective. Through constant studies, a student will be adequately prepared for any exam,” she said.

Education experts also recommend taking short breaks of 5-10 minutes after every 50 minutes of study. These brief pauses help maintain focus, prevent fatigue, and boost productivity. For Shikha Banerjee, Principal, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Kanpur, peer learning plays a transformative role in enhancing students’ academic performance, particularly during exam preparation. “Peer learning fosters a strong sense of mutual support and shared responsibility, creating an environment conducive to deeper learning. Exposure to diverse perspectives further broadens students’ understanding, enabling them to approach concepts with greater insight. Most importantly, this learning approach cultivates essential 21st-century skills, including effective communication, teamwork, critical thinking, and problem-solving, all of which are invaluable for both academic success and future professional growth,” she said.

Exams matter, but they’re not the be-all and end-all. As PM Modi pointed out, real learning is more important than just chasing marks. If things don’t go as planned, there’s always another chance. If stress feels overwhelming, don’t keep it to yourself—talk to someone you trust, whether it’s a parent, teacher or friend. Just sharing your thoughts can help you feel lighter, and they might offer a fresh perspective to ease your worries.

Beat the stress

* Set realistic goals

* Eat properly

* Sleep well

* Maintain a timetable

* Revise regularly

* Take regular breaks

* Limit caffeine

* Believe in yourself