SKEPSIS-Technical Committee launches e-magazine

SKEPSIS- Technical Committee of Department of Computer Science, Sister Nivedita University has unveiled an innovative e-magazine, BITS n BYTES dedicated to unravelling the complexities of the technological realm, thus taking a remarkable stride towards expanding its academic reach. The launch took place at the grand finale of the Machine Learning and TensorFlow Bootcamp, captivating a diverse audience of tech enthusiasts and faculties present.

BITS n BYTES stands as a testament to SKEPSIS’ commitment to fostering a deeper understanding of technical subjects among its members and the wider community. With its insightful content, the magazine promises to be a valuable resource for students, educators, and practitioners navigating the intricacies of modern technology. The magazine includes in-depth articles, real-world case studies and discussions in the tech world, all meticulously curated to cater to both novices and seasoned professionals.

The launch evening buzzed with anticipation with the Machine Learning and TensorFlow Bootcamp finale in the backdrop. Rishiraj Acharya, MLE at Dynopii and organiser of TensorFlow User Group Kolkata delivered the keynote address. The top three participants then showcased their projects and the event finally ended with a musical event performed by the students. The debut of the e-magazine is a major milestone for SKEPSIS.