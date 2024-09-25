St. Xavier’s College, in association with Chowman, recently announced the launch of a six-month certificate course in hospitality management aimed at shaping the next generation of industry professionals. The course will be introduced at St. Xavier’s Raghabpur campus in West Bengal and is designed to provide students with hands-on experience, combining academic learning with real-world exposure in the hospitality industry.



This course is open to students across disciplines, providing them with comprehensive training in key areas of hospitality management, including operations, customer service, and culinary arts. The course will provide internships and placement assistance for a seamless transition from education to employment

“As someone who has witnessed the evolution of the hospitality sector firsthand, I am thrilled to be part of this initiative. Being an alumnus, it is overwhelming to launch this course in association with my brand. This course will not only benefit the students but will also contribute to the overall growth of our hospitality industry,” said Debaditya Chaudhury, MD, Chowman.

Know the details

Where: St. Xavier’s Raghabpur campus

Entry level: Open to 12th pass or graduates from any stream

Fees: Rs 5000 for 6-month programme

Admission: First-come, first served basis

Eligibility: Open to all St Xavier’s students and external candidates