Should India set age limit on social media use?

French President Emmanuel Macron urged India to consider banning social media for children at the recently concluded India-AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. In December 2025, Australia became the first country to ban social media use for anyone under the age of 16. The move sent shockwaves through companies such as Meta, TikTok and Snap. While these platforms opposed the age restrictions, they stated they would comply with the law. Britain is now considering a similar ban on social media, along with tighter AI chatbot safety rules for children under 16. These measures are being proposed to safeguard children’s mental health and online safety.



“There is no reason our children should be exposed online to what is legally forbidden in the real world. This is why in France, we are embarking on a process to ban social networks for children under 15 years old,” he said and added, “I know, Mr Prime Minister, you will join this club,” urging coordinated international effort. Although India has not yet introduced such regulation, IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw recently said that the Centre is discussing age-based restrictions with social media companies. Two Indian states, Andhra Pradesh and Goa, however, are also exploring the possibility of implementing social media bans for children. PM Narendra Modi has likewise emphasised the importance of online safety for young users at the summit. “Just as a school syllabus is carefully curated, the AI space too must be child-safe and family guided,” he said.

Macron’s remarks resonate with many parents in India. Anirban Ghosh, father of a teenager in Kolkata, believes social media is beneficial only up to a certain age. He argues that excessive exposure often leads to distraction and reduced focus. “Social media can be harmful due to the increasing number of scams, frauds and instances of cyberbullying taking place today, which may eventually result in addiction like behaviour among children and adolescents,” he said.

His concerns echo themes explored in Netflix’s limited series ‘Adolescence’, often described as every parent’s nightmare. The four-episode Emmy-winning British miniseries examines urgent digital-age issues including cyberbullying, online misogyny, toxic masculinity and the impact of social media on mental health. Like Ghosh, many parents are increasingly worried about the growing dependence on social media and smartphones among teenagers and children.

Today, social media is no longer just a pastime, it has become an integral part of everyday life. There are over 5.66 billion active social media accounts worldwide, meaning nearly two out of every three people use these platforms. On average, users spend more than two hours daily scrolling, posting and consuming content. Companies like Meta generate over $134 billion annually from social media services, highlighting the sector’s massive economic footprint.

However, the concerns are not unproven. Recent reports suggest that over 11 percent of adolescents exhibit problematic social media behaviour, struggling to regulate their usage despite negative consequences. More than one-third remain in constant online contact with peers, while 12 percent are at risk of problematic gaming patterns. Apart from Australia and France, countries such as Canada and China have introduced parental consent rules, time limits and enhanced age-verification systems. Malaysia and Spain are also considering similar measures.

Samriddhi Damani, a student from the BBA Department at JD Birla Institute, believes social media has both positive and negative effects on students. “It does help in staying connected and can sometimes be useful for academic purposes, but it also affects academic performance and mental health”, she said. She further added that unrestricted access at a young age can be harmful. “I agree that social media should be banned, or at least certain types of content should be restricted for specific age groups, as it can lead to adverse effects of overall mental well being”, she said.

Research points out the dual impact of social media on adolescents’ mental health and academic performance. While online platforms can foster community building and emotional support, excessive use has been linked to anxiety, depression, poor body image and addiction-like behaviour among teenagers. Prolonged screen time is also associated with sleep disruption, fear of missing out (FOMO) and unhealthy social comparison, making adolescents particularly vulnerable. Studies indicate that over half of teenagers have experienced cyberbullying at some point, often resulting in heightened anxiety, loneliness and low self-esteem.

The academic consequences are equally concerning. Excessive social media use, typically exceeding two hours per day, has been associated with reduced concentration, increased procrastination and lower academic performance. Although platforms like WhatsApp and LinkedIn offer opportunities for collaborative learning and skill development, constant notifications and late-night scrolling frequently disrupt study routines and sleep cycles, ultimately affecting students’ focus and productivity.

Prof Ashok Shaw, Dean of Budge Budge Institute of Technology (BBIT), believes excessive social media use often pulls students into a fictitious world. “Many students get easily irritated during simple conversations and gradually become addicted to playing games on their phones”, he said. According to him, this addiction leads to constant distractions that directly affect classroom learning and overall academic performance.

If India formally joins this global initiative, it would mark a significant shift in its digital policy framework. The central question would no longer be whether social media should be restricted for children under a certain age, but how such regulations can be implemented effectively. Age verification systems, parental consent mechanisms and stronger platform accountability are likely to become central to the discussion.

As world leaders call for tighter safeguards in an era shaped by AI and digital manipulation, protecting young users has become a shared priority. For India, aligning with this international effort could redefine boundaries between digital freedom and digital responsibility.