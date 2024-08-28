Shiv Nadar University, Arizona State University launch strategic partnership

Shiv Nadar University, Delhi-NCR, and Arizona State University, US, have established an academic partnership that will enable them to offer innovative degree programmes and a variety of collaborative initiatives in the coming years.



The partnership has commenced with two undergraduate dual degree programmes in Computer Science and Business Data Analytics. Students in these four-year programmes will study at Shiv Nadar University for the first two years and at Arizona State University for the next two years. Students will earn dual degrees in Bachelor of Science from the two prestigious universities at the end of the four years of study.

Regarding the partnership, Professor Ananya Mukherjee, Vice-Chancellor of Shiv Nadar University Delhi-NCR, said, “This is the beginning of a new strategic collaboration with one of the top 1% universities in the world. We aim to produce graduates with a unique perspective to imagine a new world. We believe such international collaborations are essential in preparing students to become global leaders and innovators,” she said.

With this partnership, Shiv Nadar University is also part of the ASU-Cintana Alliance, a growing global network of innovative universities spanning Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America. As a result of this partnership, students at Shiv Nadar University will gain access to unique international exchange programmes, student competitions, summer immersion experiences, and the opportunity to learn in global classroom environments at ASU and other universities worldwide.

The 2+2 arrangement will enable more Indian students to pursue the opportunity to experience international learning as students will now only need to complete the remaining two years of their study in the US. Upon graduation, students will have the option to work and live in the US for up to three years under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) programme for STEM graduates. Yet another highlight of the programme is an optional ASU Summer Experience at the Tempe, Arizona campus, focusing on developing leadership skills and learning about the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.