Shining future in jewellery design is yours to create

In India, attending a wedding without wearing jewellery is almost unthinkable, as jewellery is deeply woven into the fabric of Indian culture. The country’s vast and varied landscape is mirrored in its diverse jewellery designs, with each region showcasing a unique style influenced by local traditions. For global jewellery designers, Indian craftsmanship stands unmatched in its elegance and artistry. Cultural and religious occasions shape jewellery trends, keeping them rooted in tradition. In 2023, the Indian jewelry market was valued at USD 85.52 billion, and it is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030. Moreover, the Indian diamond jewellery market is expected to reach USD 17 billion by 2031.



The jewellery design industry is growing rapidly alongside the fashion sector, creating a range of new opportunities. To gain admission to jewellery design courses, students generally need at least 50% marks in their 10+2 exams from any stream. Entrance exams conducted by institutions like NIFT, NID, UCEED, Pearl Academy, and WUD are popular routes for gaining entry into these programmes.

“Jewellery designing in India has a vast and growing scope. With its rich cultural heritage and a strong tradition of jewellery, India remains a major player in the global market. The industry is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2024 to 2030, driven by rising disposable incomes, a growing middle class, and increasing demand for branded jewellery,” said Abhishek Kajaria, founder of Avama Jewellers.

Pratik Dugar, director, Indian Gem & Jewellery Creation, said jewellery designing in India is more vibrant than ever. With a rich tradition of craftsmanship and a growing appetite for personalised and innovative designs, there’s immense potential for designers. “The industry is not just preserving its heritage but also evolving, offering designers the chance to create pieces that resonate with both Indian and global audiences,” he said. Dugar also added that Indian culture is the heartbeat of our jewellery designs. “Every piece tells a story, whether it’s the royal elegance of Rajputana-inspired jewellery or the spiritual symbolism in South Indian temple designs,” he shared.

Sandeep Kumar Soni, director, Mahabir Danwar Jewellers, mentioned that with the rise of e-commerce, Indian jewellery designers have access to a global market, allowing them to cater to diverse tastes. “CAD designers play a crucial role in crafting detailed digital models, essential for precision in gold and diamond jewellery. Gemologists with expertise in diamonds assess and grade gemstones, ensuring quality and authenticity. Production managers oversee the manufacturing of gold and diamond jewellery, ensuring meticulous craftsmanship and adherence to quality standards,” he said. Then, there’s always the opportunity to become an entrepreneur.

Technology has changed the jewellery industry in many ways. 3D printing, CAD, and laser cutting make it easier to create detailed designs. Blockchain helps track the supply chain and prevent counterfeiting. VR and AR let customers see and try on jewellery virtually before they buy it.

“Predictive analytics uses AI to forecast market trends, helping designers and brands develop collections that align with consumer desires. AI also helps in gemstone grading and quality control, enhancing the accuracy and reliability of assessments,” said Soni.





Glamourous jobs

* Jewellery designer

* Gemologist

* Quality controller

* Jewellery consultant

* CAD designers

* Production managers

* Jewellery merchandisers

* Brand managers

* Jewellery stylist

* Entrepreneurs



