Shaping the future

IT professional Arindam Chakraborty had decided that his daughter Trina would take up Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) when she was in class VII. But Trina always wished to study psychology. Today, Trina is in the third year of ECE at a private engineering college in Kolkata. As she appeared for GATE 2023 on Sunday, she still lamented her father’s decision.

As first teachers in our lives, parents have a major influence and impact on the decision-making process in their kids’ lives. But let’s not forget, the career choices we make can impact our lives forever. Career decisions under the influence of the guardians can, at times, have a boomerang effect.

“Nowadays, parents begin making plans for their children’s careers even before they start their schooling. Parents play an active role in helping their children get acquainted with the many educational disciplines and benefits available. They not only inspire their children but also assist them in decision-making. Students have higher confidence because they feel loved, encouraged, and aware that their parents are also interested and at the same time, worried about their careers,” said Anirban Aditya, chairman, Aditya Group.

But then, parents must identify interest and skills of their kids, and support the child’s decisions too. They should help, and not impose their decision upon their wards.

Dr Mona Lisa Bal, chairperson, KiiT International School, told Millennium Post that it is also important for parents to take their kids to career counsellors. “Parents play a huge part in helping their kids choose a career. It is common knowledge that as kids get older they take on their parents’ perspectives and methods. Career counsellors help students draw a road map for achieving their future goals. The student should be directed towards the future path based on his or her interests and abilities,” she said.

Salt Lake-based Sudeshna Basu closely observed her son Arjun’s personality from a tender age. With an interest in paintings, Basu encouraged Arjun when he opted for graphic design in college. In fact, pushing kids to pursue extracurricular activities help to foster aspirations that can later become career choices.

Dr Devika De Ghosh, MPhil, PhD, consultant clinical psychologist, Kolkata, believes children should be given time and freedom to discover their skills. In case, there’s a conflict of interest between kids and parents, Dr Ghosh said it’s best to consult a career counsellor.

“Counselling can also be helpful for parents,” said Sardar Simarpreet Singh, director, JIS Group. He further added: “In the years of their child’s education, parents are usually involved in the decision-making process, and a career counsellor’s role is crucial for educating the parents so that they can be more supportive of their child’s professional as well as personal development.”