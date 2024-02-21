Session on challenges to judicial independence held

KOLKATA: Xavier Law School, St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, hosted a session on the ‘challenges to the judicial independence in contemporary India’. Justice Indra Prasanna Mukherji of the High Court of Calcutta graced the occasion as the chief guest.



The session delved into the significant role played by the judiciary as an essential organ of the government task with the interpretation of laws and the administration of justice. Emphasis was placed on the pivotal responsibility of judges in upholding justice. The lectures stressed the judges should sway back and forth like the pendulum maintaining equilibrium in the pursuit of justice. Justice Mukherji underscored the importance of safeguards that insulate judges from external pressure. The appointment procedure of judges, the privacy of the judiciary as supported by the Constitution and the landmark judges’ case were discussed as protective mechanisms.

Meanwhile, Xavier Business School hosted HR conclave 2024 recently at the university campus in association with IIDR, Kolkata chapter. Rev Dr John Felix Raj, SJ Vice-Chancellor, St Xavier’s University, Kolkata, emphasised on quality education towards forming men and women for others and leaders of tomorrow.