Serampore College hosts district-level youth parliament with 25 colleges

Kolkata: Nearly 150 participants and 25 colleges from Howrah and Hooghly are participating in the district-level Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament 2025. Serampore College has been chosen as the venue of the event for Hooghly and Howrah district, with the support of Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, Government of India, Regional Directorate of NSS, Kolkata and NYKS Hooghly and Howrah.

The Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament is a platform for young voices to engage in national discussions. It fosters leadership, civic participation, and policy discussions, enabling students to deliberate on key national issues. With Serampore College as the venue, the students are excited to be part of the mega event.