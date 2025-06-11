Semiconductor sector witnesses global growth

The semiconductor industry is witnessing rapid global growth, driven by the rising demand for microchips and integrated circuits that power a wide range of modern technologies from consumer electronics and automotive systems to telecommunications and healthcare devices. This expanding market is creating diverse career opportunities in areas such as semiconductor design, manufacturing, quality testing, and research and development. Continuous technological advancements and increasing government and industry support further strengthen the future outlook of this sector. At JIS Group, semiconductor is offered as a subject to provide students with a strong foundational understanding of the key concepts and processes involved. This foundation enables students to explore the numerous possibilities within the semiconductor industry and prepare for potential career paths in this dynamic and continuously advancing field.

The author is the director of JIS Group