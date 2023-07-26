Scintilla 2023: Spectacular display of scientific prowess

The Department of Basic Science and Humanities at Techno International New Town held its highly-anticipated annual event, Scintilla 2023, on the campus, showcasing an impressive array of scientific brilliance and innovation. The exhibition-cum-project competition was divided into two distinct categories — school and college — with participants hailing from various educational institutions across West Bengal.

The event boasted an illustrious panel of guests, with Prof Siddhartha Das from IIT Kharagpur gracing the occasion as the chief guest. His presence added a sense of inspiration and motivation to the budding scientists and engineers who participated in the event.

Among the other dignitaries were Partha Sarkar, academic relationship manager at Tata Consultancy Services, Souvik Das, associate partner at IBM Consulting, Global Garage Solutioning Leader, Prof Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice Chancellor of Sister Nivedita University (SNU), Prof Atal Chaudhuri, Emeritus Professor at School of Computer Science & Engineering in Sister Nivedita University, Prof Debashis Majumdar, associate dean and Emeritus Professor in Sister Nivedita University and Gaurav Kapoor, Chief Business Officer of IIM Calcutta Innovation Park.

The competition witnessed an overwhelming response from participants, with more than 10 projects submitted from different schools and an impressive display of 20 projects from the college students. There were, in addition, two projects from SNU, which underlined the spirit of collaboration and knowledge-sharing among various institutions.

The promising projects with a societal impact will be incubated by the Institution’s Innovation Council and Business Incubation centre at Techno International New Town. The projects on display covered a diverse range of scientific disciplines ranging from physics, chemistry, mathematics to environmental studies, sustainable development and beyond. There were poster presentations on linguistics as well. Every year the projects showcased at Scintilla by the BTech first year students are taken forward by them in the higher semesters under the able guidance of the faculty members.

At the closing ceremony, participants were felicitated and recognized for their outstanding contributions. When asked about the significance of the event, Prof R T Goswami, Director of Techno International New Town, said, “Scintilla 2023 is a resounding success, leaving an indelible mark on all attendees and inspiring the participants to continue their pursuit of scientific excellence. The event reinforced the importance of scientific innovation and collaboration in shaping a sustainable and technologically advanced future.”