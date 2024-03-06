Science Day celebrated at SNU

As is the tradition, Sister Nivedita University in Kolkata celebrated Science Day this year, honouring the groundbreaking discovery of the ‘Raman Effect’ by Sir C V Raman. Students and teachers from various science branches participated in a series of events throughout the day.

Prof. Dhrubajyoti Chattopadhyay, Vice-Chancellor delved into the history of Science Day. However, the highlight of the day was the science talk titled ‘The Story of Bose, Photon Spin and Indistinguishability,’ presented by the renowned physicist and science communicator, Prof Partha Ghose. 2024 marks the centenary of the discovery of Bose-Einstein Statistics, named after the famous physicist Prof Satyendra Nath Bose. Prof Ghose, a direct research scholar of S N Bose, shared lesser-known incidents related to this groundbreaking discovery. He later inaugurated the science exhibition and a health check-up camp. Undergraduate and postgraduate students from all departments actively participated in quizzes, poster competitions, and oral presentations.