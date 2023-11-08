Scholarship of Rs 80,000 for students from North-East

Good news for the students of North-East. The National Scholarship Portal of Government of India will award around 10,000 scholarships, each valued at Rs 8,000 per month for 10 months, to eligible students of the northeastern region. These scholarships are specifically for economically disadvantaged students in the northeastern region. Selection is based on state-wise merit among applicants on the portal, and students need a valid domicile certificate from any northeastern state to qualify. Interested students can apply on the National Scholarship Portal by December 31, 2023.

To be eligible for these scholarships, students should have pass Class XII or equivalent examinations from a northeastern region school under a recognised board. Also, these scholarships are specifically for students pursuing undergraduate degree programmes that are approved by the University Grants Commission. Those studying through open, distance, correspondence, private, or part-time modes cannot apply. These scholarships are for first-time undergraduate degrees, and those who already have a degree cannot apply. It is also important to note that the parents’ annual income to avail these scholarships should not exceed Rs 4.5 lakh per annum.