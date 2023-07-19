Russian Education Fair held in Kolkata

Did you know the first batch of Indian students arrived in Russia in the early 1950s? At present, more than 10,000 Indian students are studying MBBS in Russia. Over the years, pursuing an MBBS degree in Russia has witnessed a remarkable surge in popularity among international students including Indians. Every year, Russian House in Kolkata in association with Rus Education organises the Russian Education Fair in Kolkata to facilitate Indian students, who are looking forward to pursue higher education in Russia in the field of medicine, engineering, and aviation.

This year, too, on Tuesday, the Russian Education Fair 2023 was inaugurated at Gorky Sadan, Kolkata in the presence of Ekaterina Lazareva, Attaché, Head of Protocol, Consulate General of the Russian Federation in Kolkata. From information on courses, scholarship seats, availability of Indian food at universities, passport and visa assistance, several institutes like Pirogov Russian National Research Medical University, Orenburg State Medical University, Moscow State University of Psychology and Education, Mari State University, and Perm State Medical University participated in the fair in Kolkata.

Lazareva admits that MBBS is the most popular programme in Russia especially among Indian students. However, other courses like clinical psychology, engineering and aviation are also popular.

“Now, Russian universities help Indian students prepare for the Medical Council of India (MCI) screening exam. Previously, it was difficult for Indian students to come back to the country and pass the screening examination. But now, almost all Russian universities help students to prepare for the exam. At present, 60 percent of Indian students in Russia study medicine,”