Rs 145 LPA highest offer at IIM Calcutta

IIM Calcutta has successfully concluded the final placements for the 61st batch of its flagship MBA programme with 100% placement record. A total of 458 students participated in the process, securing 542 offers from 202 recruiters, including 61 first-time recruiter participants. The placement season recorded a highest domestic compensation of Rs 145 LPA, while the highest international offer stood at Rs 110.16 LPA. The average compensation for the batch rose by 5.05% year-on-year to Rs 36 LPA, with a median salary of Rs 35 LPA.



The number of recruiters also increased by 3% compared to the previous year. The consulting sector was at the top with 206 offers (38%) being made. Boston Consulting Group emerged as the top recruiter in the management consulting cohort while Accenture Strategy emerged as the top recruiter in the strategy consulting cohort.