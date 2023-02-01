RKM Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, bags ‘Best School Award’

As many as 21 students of Class XI from Ramakrishna Mission Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, were awarded junior scholarships and six other students received junior encouragement awards in the Junior Scholarship Test 2022 conducted by Jagadish Bose National Science Talent Search, Kolkata.

RKM Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, also bagged the best school award for an excellent performance of students in the competition held recently at Derozio Hall, Presidency University, Kolkata.

Meanwhile, RKM Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, recently held a two-day workshop for Madhyamik aspirants with the neighbouring schools. Swami Ishteshananda, headmaster, RKM Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, also informed how on National Youth Day, also the 161st birthday of Swami Vivekananda, the students participated in the workshop to fill their gaps. The West Bengal Board class 10 examination commences on February 23.

More than 150 Madhyamik aspirants from 35 schools attended the two-day workshop. Students in attendance were those who missed the offline classes in 2021 because of Covid-19. These students were in Class IX at that time.

According to English teachers at RKM Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, due to online classes, students were not able to concentrate much on the text. Teachers urged students to practice grammar more and also advised them to be alert while answering. More gaps were seen in students in science subjects.

RKM Vidyalaya, Narendrapur, also celebrated its 63rd annual exhibition, which was inaugurated in the presence of Swami Ishatmanananda, president of Vivekananda Vedanta Society of Chicago and National Award-winning filmmaker Gautam Ghose.

From tabla recitals, musical performances, yogasana demonstrations to drama, the four-day celebration regaled students and audiences alike. Renowned singer Lopamudra Mitra performed live. Students won hearts with their music band ‘Jonaki’. The drama, ‘Apanjan’, scripted and directed by Sanjoy Mukherjee and staged by teachers also found enough appreciation.