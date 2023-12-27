Rewind 2023: AI Revolution & Skill Boom

In 2023, education in India saw significant changes. Artificial Intelligence (AI) became integral to learning. There was a growing demand for courses in AI, Machine Learning, and Data Science, reflecting the evolving job market. A noteworthy shift was the UGC’s move to allow foreign universities to set up campuses in India, fostering international collaborations. Also, SaaS-based education gained prominence, simplifying processes and enhancing the overall learning experience. Millennium Post takes a look at some of the trends that shaped the educational landscape in 2023.

Technological innovation: The year 2023 witnessed a remarkable surge in the integration of Artificial Intelligence (AI) across diverse industries, mentioned Prof Santosh Kudtarkar, Dean of Liberal Education, FLAME University. He also informed that Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR), both forms of Extended Reality (XR), has gained prominence in education. Prof Kunal K Ganguly, Professor and Dean (Development) at IIM Kashipur said the introduction of AI and other technologies have influenced the landscape of learning and accelerated the pace of change in the global labour market. Prof Sanjiva Shankar Dubey, Dean (Academics) and Chairperson Centre for Online Studies -COOLS, Birla Institute of Management Technology (BIMTECH) said the widespread use of generative AI and large language models in education not only became more prevalent but also significantly transformed businesses.

Digital learning: The widespread embrace of digital learning platforms, notably accelerated by the Covid-19 pandemic, transformed how education is delivered, informed Sardar Taranjit Singh, Managing Director JIS Group. This trend in 2023 emphasised e-learning, online assessments, and digital resources, significantly increasing accessibility across various regions in India. He also highlighted the integration of innovative teaching methodologies such as experiential learning, flipped classrooms, project-based learning, and gamification which redefined traditional teaching practices. Dr Kudtarkar also echoed the same and informed how gamification emerged as a popular trend in education in 2023 and helped to improve skill acquisition, motivation, and engagement of the learners.

Impact of NEP 2020: Many educationists believe National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is making the Indian education system better. According to Shalini Nambiar, Director Principal, Seth Anandram Jaipuria School, Ghaziabad, NEP 2020 is the catalyst ushering in changes in the Indian education landscape. “The education trends of 2023 were aligned with the implementation of NEP’s vision in letter and spirit. One big development was the release of the National Curriculum Framework for School Education in August. This new framework will bring about a seismic change in Indian education with the 5+3+3+4 framework of schooling. The NCF also proposed that students in classes 9 and 10 should study three languages, out of which two should be Indian native languages. The recent decision of the CBSE to not disclose divisions and distinctions was another significant move to shift the focus from grade-oriented education to a more holistic form of learning that develops critical thinking and problem solving in learners,” she said.

Rise of hybrid learning: Though the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the trend, hybrid learning is here to stay. Hybrid learning, providing flexibility, personalisation, and a student-centered experience, is now embraced by nearly all educational institutions and edtech platforms, incorporating a blended approach to learning. “It is an education model that gained momentum during the pandemic. It combines traditional in-person instruction with online learning, offering students the flexibility of online learning, while still facilitating the structure and interaction of traditional classroom learning,” said Singh.

Resurgence of STEM: In 2023, there was a steady rise in the demand for STEM (science, technology, engineering, mathematics) courses. The prominence of STEM education not only fueled innovation but also played a pivotal role in fostering entrepreneurship, thereby contributing to the heightened interest and demand for STEM courses throughout the year. “Soft skills and STEM include communication skills, team-working skills, creative thinking, interpersonal problem-solving, relationship management, and conflict resolution. In 2023, STEM education measured and assessed organisational capabilities in this area,” said Dr Kudtarkar.

Skill-based education: In 2023, with the world focusing more on industry and jobs, the demand for skilled workers has gone up. So, acquiring technical and vocational skills have been important. “A noticeable shift towards skill-based learning aimed to bridge the gap between theoretical knowledge and industry demands. Vocational training, internships, and practical skill development gained prominence, enhancing employability prospects in 2023,” said Singh of JIS.