Rewarding future engineering leaders

The Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET) is inviting applications for the seventh edition of its prestigious IET India Scholarship Award which carries a combined prize money of Rs 10 lakh. Open to students of all AICTE, UGC-approved and national institutes, the programme aims to reward and celebrate individual excellence and innovation among undergraduate engineering students in India.

This is the largest national scholarship prize for undergraduate engineering students in the country. The last date to apply is June 3, 2023. Previous winners have gone on to join leading global companies like Apple, Boeing, Deloitte and MIT, and some have even become entrepreneurs themselves. Applying for the programme is the first step in a detailed 4-stage process that tests students on academic and technical parameters, as well as creativity, innovation and presentation skills.

The scholarship award is chaired by professor Abhijit Chakrabarti, former Vice-Chancellor, Jadavpur University, Kolkata, and chairman, IET India Scholarship Award Advisory Committee.

“This scholarship provides a platform for undergraduate engineering students to showcase their abilities and innovation in front of industry stalwarts and academicians. We hope that through this programme, we can inspire and empower undergraduate students to pursue excellence in engineering, as well as motivate these young minds to think about the role of technology in solving challenges that we face today,” said Prof. Chakrabarti.