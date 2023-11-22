Research links excessive screen use to reduced higher-level thinking

By now we know that excessive gaming, internet browsing, or use of social media or smartphones, can result in impaired control, psychopathological symptoms and depression. A recent study by Macquarie University psychology researchers has found that problematic screen use impairs a range of cognitive processes, in particular the ability to concentrate and the so-called executive functions, which include impulse control, planning, organisation and problem-solving.

Their new paper, published in Neuropsychology Review, is an overview of more than 30 studies of people who fall into the broad category of disordered screen use. The classification includes excessive gaming, internet browsing, or use of social media or smartphones, that result in serious negative effects on the person’s life. These can include deterioration in mental health, poorer performance at school or work, social isolation and relationship problems, and neglect of personal health or hygiene. The research mostly looked at young males, and they tested a total of 58 different neuropsychological measures, with most examining attention and executive functioning.

Currently, gaming disorders are the only type of problematic screen use to be formally classified as a mental health disorder. “Gaming may be the only type of problematic screen use to have its clinical diagnosis, but this is a topic of increasing debate. A 2021 study of recreational screen use found teenagers were averaging eight hours and 39 minutes a day. Most guidelines recommend no more than two to three hours,” said Prof Wayne Warburton, who teaches psychology in the School of Psychological Sciences at Macquarie University.