REAL LEADERSHIP IS INVISIBLE

Sekhar Ghosh still recalls how his boss, Raktim Sarkar, trusted him with an important client assignment, even though he was a rookie. Ghosh had just started, but Sarkar recognised his problem-solving and customer service skills. Before Ghosh went on the assignment, Sarkar gave him a motivational speech to boost his confidence. Even after leaving the bank eight years ago, Ghosh remembers how Sarkar motivated him, quietly supported him, and cheered for him when he returned. In today’s world, where competition is fierce and toxic workplace culture has become a trend, it’s rare to find leaders who genuinely encourage their team members while staying in the background. These leaders create a positive working environment through their actions and qualities. They inspire change within their teams and the organisation’s culture. Invisible leaders are the true transformational leaders, making a significant impact on others’ lives without seeking attention.



“Whenever we think of leaders or those in power, we often imagine them as charismatic figures standing at the forefront. However, charisma isn’t the most essential quality of a leader. The primary job of a leader is to unite people. A leader should aim to be the force that brings individuals together for a cause that transcends their personal interests. Invisible leadership is about living out a purpose and driving progress. It’s about taking responsibility for creating a better future,” said Kaustav Mukherjee, an assistant vice president at an MNC in Bengaluru.

An essential element of invisible leadership is the shift from viewing leadership as a personal trait to seeing it as a role. This perspective encourages many individuals within an organisation to collaborate towards a shared purpose and take collective responsibility. Many may notice similarities between transformational leadership and invisible leadership, as both focus on inspiring and empowering teams to achieve common goals.

“Transformational leadership strives to drive meaningful change within an organization by encouraging ideas and innovation. Under such leadership, employees feel accountable and empowered to own their strengths as well as their weaknesses. This kind of leadership operates on the premise that constant change is necessary for the success of a company. A transformational leader serves as the backbone of a company culture that is both inclusive and inspirational. They are the agents of change who possess the prescience to spot emerging trends and patterns. As visionary leaders, they help organizations embrace change by being ahead of the curve,” said Sachin Alug, CEO, NLB Services.

To become an invisible leader, one must have confidence in their skills and understand their strengths, building upon them. Key qualities of effective invisible leaders include creativity, problem-solving abilities, innovative thinking, a forward-looking perspective, and a commitment to working for a purpose rather than for rewards. They also emphasise continuous learning and growth for both themselves and their teams. Their trusting and transparent approach enables employees to be their authentic selves at work and contribute freely. For invisible leaders, purpose is the true guiding force. They are motivated by a sense of purpose and strive to instill that same feeling in their employees. These leaders support their team members without seeking credit and step in to help when challenges arise. Unlike visible leaders, who often focus on control and recognition, invisible leaders prioritise empowerment.