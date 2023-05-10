Re-reading Tagore

A man who has found himself at the centre of a whirlwind of emotions of each and every Bengali born on this soil, a man who believed that education should not only be about acquiring knowledge but also about developing a person’s character and morality, a man whose educational ideas were inspired by his experiences as a student and teach=er, continues to inspire and influence till date.

Rabindranath Tagore — poet, philosopher, writer, essayist, musician, painter, and educationist — more so the Renaissance man, was critical of the rote learning approach of the British education system, which he believed stifled creativity and independent thinking. Instead, he advocated for a more natural approach to learning, where students could learn at their own pace and in their own way. Thus, today, we celebrate the contributions of one of the most famous and beloved writers on the Indian subcontinent who never went to school and never had any formal education; setting aside the preposterousness of discussing his relevance in today’s time and age.

In this era of forced juxtapositions when sedulous efforts are being made to sort of ‘rewrite’ history books, Tagore, with his clarity of thought and prudent foresight, focused on developing the whole person, including their physical, emotional, intellectual, and spiritual aspects. He believed that education should not only teach students to be knowledgeable but also to be responsible, compassionate, and respectful individuals.

One of the pioneers of experiential learning, he emphasised students learning through their own experiences rather than through lectures or textbooks. One of Tagore’s most significant contributions to education was the establishment of the Visva Bharati University in Santiniketan, in 1921. The university was founded on the principles of his educational philosophy and aimed to provide a unique learning environment that combined the best of Indian and Western educational traditions. The university’s curriculum was designed to be flexible and adaptable, allowing students to pursue their interests and passions while also receiving a well-rounded education.

A strong advocate for the education of women and girls, he believed that education should be accessible to everyone, regardless of their social status or background.

Tagore’s ability to understand fundamental human feelings and articulate them in a manner that connects with readers across countries and centuries is what makes his work so ageless. His writing is distinguished by its simplicity, grace, and depth, and he possessed a rare ability to use language to generate powerful, evocative images that stay with readers long after they have finished reading.

He is a dramatist whose works are performed year after year, a poet whose songs are sung across Bengal every day, a novelist whose excerpts are recited on every occasion. The themes of love, nature, loss, longing, and care in the works are as pertinent today as they were when they were first written, and their emotional intensity is just as real and refreshing and will remain as such till the end of time.