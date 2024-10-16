Ratan Tata - A leader who made a difference

For millions of Indians, Ratan Tata wasn’t just a business icon… he was part of our daily lives. Even without ever meeting him, we felt his presence in the most ordinary things, whether it was Tata Salt, Tata Tea, or the sight of a Tata truck on the road. For many in the middle class, the Tata Indica or Tata Nano was their first affordable car. From cars, airlines, steel, IT, to beverages, he built an empire, but his true legacy is one of philanthropy, innovation, and humility.



At a time when toxic work environments and toxic leadership are on the rise, Ratan Tata stood out as a visionary who led with humility and compassion, touching countless lives. His journey offers a roadmap for future generations and leaders. While no one can truly be Ratan Tata, we can still learn from his qualities of empathy, humility, and a commitment to giving back to society. Here’s what we can learn from Tata, one of India’s beloved industrialists, who passed away on October 9 at 86.

Humility

Born into privilege, Tata didn’t take the easy route. He started his career on the shop floor of Tata Steel, learning the business from the ground up. After graduating, he worked across various Tata companies, gaining experience. When he became chairman of Tata Industries in 1981, after JRD Tata retired, it was his humility and openness to learning that defined his leadership. A viral photo from 2015 shows him flying in economy class next to his driver. Tata was also often seen waiting in line at the company canteen, a reminder that for him, it was always about the people, not the power. As he once said in an interview with Suhel Seth in 2018, “I would like to be remembered as a person who made a difference. Nothing more, nothing less.”

After his passing, Bill Gates called him as a “visionary leader,” recalling their work together on initiatives to improve lives globally. “His loss will be felt around the world for years to come, but I know the legacy he left and example he set will continue to inspire generations,” Gates wrote.

Resilience and Perseverance

In 1998, Tata introduced the Tata Indica, India’s first fully indigenous passenger car. It was no small feat, and while it faced challenges, within two years it became a beloved brand. The Tata Nano, launched in 2008, aimed to make car ownership affordable for the average Indian family. Political hurdles and logistical setbacks didn’t stop Tata from bringing his dream to life. His persistence ensured the Nano’s place in history, even if it wasn’t a long-term commercial success.

People’s Leader

Tata’s emotions for people was legendary. During the tragic 26/11 attacks on the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel, he pledged to support the families of the staff who lost their lives. Similarly, when Tata Tea merged with London-based Tetley, he made sure employees were treated with fairness and respect during the restructuring. In 2014, at a Kolkata event, Tata said, “I would like to be remembered as somebody who had never hurt others and worked in the best interest of business.”

Visionary Leadership

When Tata Motors acquired Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) in 2008, critics were skeptical, especially during the global financial crisis. Yet, Tata’s long-term vision transformed JLR into a profitable enterprise within just a few years.

Back in 1983, Tata also introduced Tata Salt, India’s first branded iodised salt, revolutionising an industry dominated by unbranded, unpackaged salt. The product addressed public health concerns by helping tackle iodine and iron deficiencies in the population. “The biggest risk is not taking any risk. In a world that is changing quickly, the only strategy that is guaranteed to fail is not taking risks,” Tata said.

Master of Diversification

Tata’s commitment to diversifying the group’s portfolio kept the company resilient, even during economic downturns. His ability to spread risks across industries from steel and hospitality to IT and automobiles helped the Tata Group stay strong when others faltered.

Focus on Philanthropy

Ratan Tata believed that business success should uplift society. A large portion of Tata Group’s profits went into social causes, primarily through Tata Trusts, which fund projects in education, healthcare, and rural development. For Tata, balancing profit with purpose was not just a business strategy, it was a moral obligation.

Lifelong Learner

Tata’s curiosity and willingness to learn never waned. He spoke about how much he learned from his young assistant, Shantanu Naidu. After Tata’s passing, Naidu wrote a heartfelt tribute on LinkedIn. “The hole that this friendship has now left with me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to fill. Grief is the price to pay for love. Goodbye, my dear lighthouse,” he posted.

India lost a true gem in Ratan Tata, a man who turned the Tata name into one of the most trusted brands in the country. His life was a beacon of ethical leadership, and his lessons of compassion, resilience, humility, and perseverance are as relevant for corporate leaders as they are for anyone striving to live a life of meaning.