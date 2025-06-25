Raising a toast to sparkling career in winemaking

Imagine a decade ago if you approached your parents and told them that you wanted to be a sommelier or a wine consultant or enologist (a food scientist specialising in the chemistry of winemaking), you would have surely raised a storm in the house. But not today. Today, you don’t always need to be an engineer, doctor or a top boss at an MNC to demand respect in society. Today the job market is dynamic and students have the option to choose from a range of specialisation. Just think of YouTubing as a career. That one could become a millionaire from YouTube was the least one could imagine. But today, it is the reality. Similarly, jobs in the wine industry are witnessing a major surge.

For the enthusiast in this business, a course in wine technology, alternatively labeled as viticulture and oenology, provides not only a solid route to a successful livelihood but also an elaborate journey through every aspect of winemaking, from the meticulous cultivation of grapes to the detailed process of winemaking and ultimately to the calculated marketing and distribution strategy.

An in-depth curriculum in wine technology has four integral pillars. viticulture (vineyard management) educates students in the preparation of soil, choice of grape variety, planting, pruning, disease and insect control, and harvesting methods. Here is where the building block for a super wine is established. Enology (winemaking science) then begins, learning in-depth fermentation science, wine chemistry and biochemistry, aging, mixing, filtering, and bottling, as well as the essential use of barrels, tanks, and temperature control. The third element, wine sensory evaluation, polishes the palate, learning tasting technique, detecting wine faults, and perfecting the fine art of wine and food matching. Lastly, wine business and marketing delivers crucial expertise in branding, labeling, licensing, export-import information, and even hospitality and sommelier courses to ready graduates for commercial life in the trade.

The learning process is by no means theoretical. Students take intense theory courses, practical laboratory training in sensory analysis and fermentation, and essential vineyard field training and winery visits. Wine company and hotel internships offer valuable on-the-job training, with advanced programmes often reaching a conclusion with projects and thesis work. This convergence of studies is what makes wine technology the perfect career choice for students in science, agriculture, and hospitality, as well as would-be winemakers, sommeliers, wine marketers, and entrepreneurs who want to join this fast-paced industry. Beverage specialisers in hotel management also find great value in pursuing this course.

Challenging career

The need for qualified specialists in the wine industry is steadily increasing, especially in the hospitality and luxury beverage industries. According to an analysis by IIPSeries, the Indian wine market is experiencing significant growth, with a projected CAGR of 30.92% between 2022 and 2027.

Graduates can pursue versatile and dynamic career avenues, such as:

Winemaker (Oenologist): Developing the wine from grape to bottle

Vineyard Manager: Managing the health and productivity of the vineyards

Wine Marketing & Branding Specialist: Defining the identity and market presence of wine brands

Wine Critic: Assessing and conveying the subtlety of wine.

Sommelier: Advising consumers in upscale hotels and restaurants about wine

Wine Importer/Exporter: Coordinating the exportation and importation of wine around the world

Academic Researcher: Assisting in the development of fermentation technology

The profession also provides attractive salary packages, with Indian sommeliers potentially making approximately Rs 5-Rs 15 LPA and even more overseas. The fact that the work can be done in multidisciplinary arenas, ranging from chemistry to agriculture, tourism to food pairing, coupled with opportunities for global networking through internships and diplomas, lends enormous allure to this vocation.

Top institutions

For those looking at formal studies in Wine Technology, here’s a rundown of some of the better-known institutions:

In India:

Indian Institute of Vine and Wine (IIVW), Nashik, Maharashtra: Features a BSc in wine technology, a 3-year course with estimated cost of approximately Rs 1.5 – Rs 2.5 lakh

Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU), Nashik: Offers diploma and BSc in wine technology, between 1-3 years with tuition fees around Rs 20,000 – Rs 70,000

Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT WPU), Pune: Offers short-term diploma courses in wine technology, with fees varying from Rs 30,000 – Rs 1 lakh approximately

Abroad:

University of California, Davis, USA: Famous for its BSc/MSc in viticulture and enology, a 4-year course with annual fees of $16,000–$45,000 approximately

University of Adelaide, Australia: Provides a Bachelor of Viticulture and Oenology, usually a 3-4 year degree programme with yearly fees of AUD 35,000–42,000

Bordeaux Sciences Agro, France: Famous for its Master in Vine, Wine & Terroir Management, a 2-year course with fees of approximately €4,000–6,000 per annum

Lincoln University, New Zealand: Offers a BSc in Viticulture & Oenology, a 3-year course for approximately NZD 30,000 per annum

Geisenheim University, Germany: Provides BSc/MSc in International Wine Business, a 3-4 year course with tuition fees of approximately €1,500–3,000 per year

Online certifications and courses by Coursera (UC Davis), Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET), FutureLearn (Adelaide University), edX (University of Adelaide), and Napa Valley Wine Academy are also available with flexible learning opportunities.

Now, good news for students looking to make a career in the Indian wine industry. This sector is gradually becoming a major player in the global market and thus this industry needs more skilled individuals to manage its growth and development. Key recruiters within the sector are top Indian wine producers such as Sula Vineyards, Grover Zampa, and Fratelli Wines, and top hospitality chains such as Taj Hotels, ITC Hotels, and Oberoi Group. Opportunities are also available with international wine importers, luxury cruise companies, airlines, and wine publications.