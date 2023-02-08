Raising a reader

We’re all hoping this mother is an avid reader. If not, she may be in for some serious trouble. Her little munchkin seems to be extremely interested in whatever is happening around him at the Kolkata Book Fair, accompanied by a book that it seems, he was reading while his mother has been trying to drag him behind her to check out other stalls. For her, if she has let reading slide to the margins of her life, now is the time to bring it back. It’s important to make the space, and time, for books she will read herself, and books she will read with her child. Moral: If you want to raise a reader, be a reader!