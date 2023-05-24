On May 20, 2020, during the devastating aftermath of Cyclone Amphan in West Bengal, RJ Neil faced numerous obstacles as he navigated fallen trees with his bike to reach his radio station in Kolkata. Despite the challenging circumstances, he vividly recalls a remarkable incident that demonstrated the incredible power of radio. On that fateful cyclonic night, a young boy from North Kolkata was unable to contact his mother residing in South Kolkata. During his radio show, he made a heartfelt announcement, appealing to the listeners for any information on the whereabouts and well-being of the boy’s mother.

A compassionate individual promptly responded to the radio broadcast and ventured to the mother’s house to ascertain her safety. This heartwarming episode epitomises the extraordinary power that radio possesses — a medium capable of connecting individuals, bridging distances, and restoring hope in times of distress.

As debates continue about whether radio is dying a slow death, those who work in the audio format strongly believe radio will never fade away. It has survived in the era of television, Walkmans and CDs and now is battling with music streaming apps. Despite roadblocks in the digital age, most radio professionals believe radio still keeps the magic alive.

“Radio will always be relevant. Yes, music streaming apps enjoy great popularity today but in a country like India, radio is the only medium providing free entertainment. We know how music streaming apps are also becoming paid, but radio offers free entertainment and it will continue to fulfill its purpose,” said RJ Neil of Red FM, Kolkata.

In an interview lately, Mir said ‘radio is dying’. In July 2022, the legendary RJ left Radio Mirchi Kolkata, an association of 27 years. On Tuesday, RJ Somak, another popular radio presenter of Radio Mirchi quit. As radio listeners bid goodbye to their favourite RJs, let’s pause and think if Bengalis stop listening to Birendra Krishna Bhadra’s rendition of Mahishasura Mardini on the radio.

According to Nielsen’s 2018 rating data comparing adults 18+, AM/FM radio continued to reach more people each week than any other medium in the US at 228.5 million consumers, compared with 216.5 million for TV (live, DVR and time-shifted), 203.8 million for app/web on a smartphone, and 127.6 million for video on a smartphone. Looking at the audio landscape, broadcast radio’s weekly reach of 228.5 million also outpaced the 68.5 million for streaming audio, 35.7 million using satellite radio and 21.9 million consuming podcasts.

“Radio has been a constant companion in our daily lives, providing us with news, entertainment, and companionship. However, as we shift towards a more digital age, the question arises: is radio a dying art? While some may argue that the rise of streaming services and podcasts may threaten the medium, radio remains a vital part of our cultural fabric. Its ability to bring people together, connect communities, and provide a human touch that cannot be replicated by algorithms or on-demand services is unparalleled. As long as there are listeners who seek the comfort of a familiar voice or the thrill of discovering new music, the radio will continue to thrive,” said Dr Mukesh Kumar, Dean (School of Journalism, Film Production and Creative Arts), Lovely Professional University.

Did you know actor Sunil Dutt had a brief stint as a radio presenter at Radio Ceylon before he tasted success in Bollywood? In fact, he even interviewed Shammi Kapoor and Dilip Kumar as RJ. Both Ayushmann Khurana and his brother Aparshakti were popular RJs before they chased their big Bollywood dream.

It might seem that RJ or radio jockey is the only career option in radio, but there’s more to radio than on-air personalities. Are you good in sales? Then, you can work for the sales and advertising team. Then, there’s the radio station manager who oversees the day-to-day operation and also handles strategic planning. Other profiles include show producer, programme director, promotions director, content head, copywriter, chief engineer, marketing associate and music manager.

Arindom Chakraborty, content head, Fever FM and Radio One, Kolkata, considers the music managers as the “last checkpoint.” “Music managers select and curate the music played on a radio station. They analyse music trends, audience preferences, and create playlists to attract and engage listeners,” he said.

Despite the soaring popularity of music streaming apps, Chakraborty believes the relevance of radio is “increasing each day.” “Though there are other modes of entertainment today, there’s nothing for the listeners on the move, which can provide news, entertainment and music at the same time. Post Covid-19 lockdown, the radio listenership has seen a significant rise,” he said. Ask him if podcasts are a competition to radio, and he instantly said: “All radio stations are creating huge podcast content.”

“The music broadcast has gone on-demand with streaming apps and the RJ-ing part has been converted into social media through podcasts. In the latter, while we have specialist content, the volume is still with User Generated Content. If one was to assess what remains with radio as a platform then it is its inherent hyperlocal nature,” said Prof. Gangaraju, senior academic specialist, Film & Television Management, FLAME University. He further added that a career in radio can be a stepping stone to getting into the future of audio formats of podcasts, audiobooks, voice-over, and dubbing.

Radio might have undergone digital transformation, but let’s admit it, people still enjoy listening to the radio in their cars. Yes, there has been a decline in home radios, but it has been the forever companion on the road.

Jimmy Tangree, Head, Friends FM, thinks the digital domain is helping radio become bigger and better. “The reels, and podcasts have become a hands-on asset. From the slums to those residing in big bungalows, everybody listens to the radio. People actually want to interact with the RJs and sometimes, they even pour their heart out. Radio is a kind of mood mapping and a lot of thought process goes into the selection of songs. Content should be live and real,” he said.

Dr Kumar believes one of the biggest transformations in radio has been the shift towards digital radio. “The rise of podcasting has also changed the landscape of radio broadcasting, giving people more control over what they listen to and when they listen to it. Smart speakers and voice-activated assistants like Amazon’s Alexa and Google Assistant have also impacted the radio industry. These devices allow users to listen to radio stations from around the world, on-demand, and with voice commands. In addition, social media and streaming platforms have allowed radio stations to reach a wider audience, interact with listeners, and create more engaging content. Live streaming and video content have become popular ways for radio stations to expand their reach and provide a more interactive experience for their listeners,” he said.

