Quick Fact

10 Jan 2024

Andhra Pradesh’s Neelakantha Bhanu Prakash has earned the title of the world’s fastest human computer

Drypetes kalamii, a plant species was named after former President APJ Abdul Kalam by the scientists of the Botanical Survey of India

Swami Vivekananda had made a prophecy that he would not live more than 40 years

Steve Jobs, Bill Gates, Paul Allen, Michael Dell, Mark Zuckerberg, Jan Koum, Travis Kalanick and Daniel Ek are college dropouts who built game-changing startups

Ludwig van Beethoven struggled with severe hearing loss

