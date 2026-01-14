QS World University Rankings workshop held for Indian HEIs

As part of ongoing efforts to enhance the global visibility and performance of Indian higher educational institutions (HEIs), the Ministry of Education recently organised a half-day orientation and training Workshop for Vice-Chancellors and nodal officers of HEIs on the QS World University Rankings. The workshop was conducted by QS Quacquarelli Symonds and aimed at improving institutional understanding of global ranking parameters, best practices, and strategic pathways, in alignment with the objectives of NEP 2020. Approximately 400 participants joined the programme in online mode, while over 60 participants attended the in-person session held in New Delhi.

Dr Vineet Joshi, Secretary (Higher Education), emphasised the importance of global benchmarking and international recognition for Indian universities. The workshop was conducted in two sessions by Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, Executive Director (AMESA), QS Quacquarelli Symonds. The first session focused on the QS ranking methodology, eligibility criteria, and multiple entry points for institutional visibility through world, subject, regional, business, and sustainability rankings, along with guidance on data submission through the QS Hub. The second session provided an in-depth discussion on the research impact and reputation indicators, including academic and employer reputation surveys conducted annually by QS, and strategies for improving research visibility and citation performance.