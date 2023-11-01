QS World University Rankings 2024 (MBA): IIM Bangalore bags top spot

In the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings (WUR) 2024 for Global MBA and Business Master’s, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore has bagged the 48th position and became the top B school in the country. The prestigious institute has made a remarkable jump from 50th place in 2023 to the 48th position in 2024. IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Calcutta have been ranked in the 53rd and 59th ranks respectively. As many as 10 Indian MBA colleges are among the top 250 institutes in Asia.

This year, 315 business schools were included in the ranking of the top full-time MBA programmes, with Stanford Graduate School of Business bagging first place. It’s one of five US schools to feature in this year’s top 10, ahead of Penn (Wharton) in second place and Harvard Business School in the third position. 48 top business schools in Asia are included in this year’s ranking of the best full-time MBA programmes, with the National University of Singapore (NUS) ranked as the best in the region. In Asia, the ranking has been topped by the National University of Singapore. It is followed by Tsinghua University Beijing, Nanyang NTU Singapore, University of Hong Kong, CEIBS Shanghai. Of the top 10 B schools in Asia, three each are in Singapore and India, and two each in China and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, IIM Bangalore is placed 39th globally and fourth highest in Asia, followed by IIM Calcutta in 46th, ranking seventh in Asia.