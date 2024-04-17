QS Rankings 2024: IIT Delhi among Top 50 in Engineering & Technology

The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024, announced recently, placed IIT Delhi among the top 50 institutions in the world in the broader subject area of Engineering and Technology with a rank of 45. The institute is also ranked among the top 100 world institutions in eight specific subject areas.



In the following five specific subjects under the broader subject area of Engineering and Technology, IIT Delhi has been included among the top 100 institutions in the world: Civil and Structural Engineering (Global Rank 39), Mechanical Engineering (Global Rank 50), Electrical and Electronic Engineering (Global Rank 55) and Computer Science and Information Systems (Global Rank 63) and Chemical Engineering (Global Rank 86).

In Civil Engineering, Electrical, and Computer Science Engineering, IIT Delhi is in the top position in the country and holds the second position in Mechanical Engineering and Chemical Engineering.

Prof Vasant Matsagar, Head of the Department, Civil Engineering, IIT Delhi, said, “The institute is in a top position in Civil Engineering, as today the department leads not only in the development of human resources but also innovating futuristic technologies. The activities in the department contribute meaningfully to the development of the nation, catering for the needs of disaster resilience and facilitating effective climate action in line with India’s nationally determined contributions (NDCs) and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The department is now globally recognised as a centre of cutting-edge research for the development of sustainable infrastructure”.

Prof Jayadeva, Head of the Department, Electrical Engineering, IIT Delhi, said, “For several years, the institute has consistently been in the top position in Electrical and Electronics Engineering, owing to the leadership shown by faculty, student placement, well-cited cross-disciplinary research in leading areas, substantial research funding, and the success of its alumni worldwide”.

Prof Prem Kalra, Head of the Department, Computer Science and Engineering, IIT Delhi, said, “The CSE department has earned recognition for both research and teaching and has been steadily growing with its outstanding faculty members contributing to it. The department has also received support from the institute and its alumni in its progressive journey”.

In the Natural Sciences category, IIT Delhi featured among the top 100 world institutions in the following two subject areas: Material Sciences (Global Rank 89) and Environmental Sciences (Global Rank 100).

At the national level, the institute is in the top position in the Environmental Sciences and holds the third position in the Material Sciences. The institute also featured among the top 100 world institutions in the specific subject area of Business and Management Studies with a global rank of 91.