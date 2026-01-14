Psychological safety improves work-life balance in healthcare: Report

As India’s pharmaceuticals, healthcare, and biotech sectors scale rapidly amid global pressures, organisations that prioritise trust, adaptability, and care are witnessing stronger employee commitment, greater readiness for innovation, and improved work–life balance. According to the latest report by Great Place to Work, a global authority on workplace culture, nearly 81% of employees believe management’s actions match its words, while 89% view leadership as honest and ethical, reinforcing the role of consistency in building organisational trust.

The report reveals that trust-led workplace cultures are a key measurable driver of businesses. In pharmaceutical organisations where employees perceive management as honest and ethical, intent to stay rises sharply by 37%. These outcomes are especially significant in a sector grappling with talent shortages, regulatory intensity, and pricing pressures.

Confidence in leadership has a measurable impact on workforce stability in the pharmaceutical sector. The research indicates that one in two employees tends to stay longer when they have confidence in their leadership. In the healthcare sector, teams that experience psychological safety have 58% more employees who report a healthy work-life balance, keeping employees engaged.

Employees with access to training report 33% higher innovation opportunities at work, while teams that adapt quickly to change see 54% greater positivity toward career growth.