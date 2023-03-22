Programme for future entrepreneurs





Imarticus Learning, a leading professional ed-tech platform, has launched a new opportunity for young entrepreneurs in India to train students and make them employable. The new programme aims to empower emerging entrepreneurs in tier-II and tier-III cities to build their own business with Imarticus Learning.

With zero royalty fees and the lowest-ever investment in the ed-tech segment, the new programme provides quicker ROI within six months and positive cash flow in the first year. The newly-launched vertical will have all job-assured programmes, curated with industry experts and certification courses from premier institutes like IITs and IIMs.

The upskilling trend is prominent in tier 2 and 3 cities. This initiative will not only help in building entrepreneurship in India but will also address the need for quality education in tier 2 and 3 cities with consistent quality education access. The new vertical will have courses in all the domains, including finance, analytics, technology, marketing and management with all job-assured programmes and certificate courses, including CIBOP, PGA, FSD, PGBAF, CMA, and ACCA.

The programme is eligible for all young entrepreneurs with a minimum experience of two years in the local market.