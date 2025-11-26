Prof C Walse to deliver talk on decolonisation at CISRS

After Prof Dhruva Raina delivered his special lecture on ‘Decoloniality and the science question’ last week, internationally renowned expert Prof C Walse is the next guest on the Special Lecture Series on ‘Decolonisation of Knowledge and Decolonial Pedagogy: Looking Back and Moving Forward’ organised by Centre for Interdisciplinary Studies and Research of Sister Nivedita University (CISRS), Newtown, Kolkata. This one-year programme is a hit among the students already. Come December 2 and Prof Walse will join the lecture.

Meanwhile, this monthly lecture series is a global one utilising the digital platform and is in the hybrid mode. All the eminent experts in the area will lecture with a promise of penetrating interactions among the experts and participants. This, to the best of knowledge, has not taken place on these issues in any Indian universities before, especially in a hybrid mode.