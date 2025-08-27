President Droupadi Murmu to award 45 educators on Teacher’s Day

Like every year, the country will observe Teacher’s Day on September 5, a date chosen to commemorate the birth anniversary of Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, the country’s second President and a distinguished academic. This year, President of India Droupadi Murmu will felicitate 45 outstanding teachers across the nation with National Teachers’ Awards at a function in New Delhi.

The honour, considered one of the most prestigious in the field of school education, recognises educators for their exceptional service, innovative classroom practices, and positive influence on students. Each recipient will be presented with a certificate, a silver medal, and a monetary reward of Rs 50,000.

Among the awardees this year are two educators from West Bengal. Tanusree Das, who teaches at Kuchlachati Primary School in Kharagpur, West Midnapore, and Madhurima Acharya from Delhi Public School, New Town, Kolkata, have been chosen for their remarkable contribution to teaching and learning.

Das, already a recipient of the Shiksha Ratna Award conferred by the Bengal government, is recognised for her ability to engage young children in a rural set-up with limited resources, making primary education both accessible and enjoyable. Acharya, on the other hand, has been lauded for introducing creative teaching models and technology-driven methods in one of Kolkata’s leading schools, encouraging students to think critically and learn beyond textbooks.