Postgraduate programmes in sports & exercise psychology from University of Essex

University of Essex is accepting applications for October 2024 for two innovative programmes aiming to shape the future of sport and exercise — MSc in Sports and Exercise Psychology and MSc in Sports and Exercise Science.



The MSc in Sport and Exercise Psychology is a one-year programme that delves into the intricate relationship between psychological factors and athletic performance. This programme offers a comprehensive curriculum where students will explore topics such as motivation, stress management, and performance enhancement strategies, gaining invaluable insights into the psychological dynamics that underpin success in sports and physical activity.

The MSc Sport and Exercise Science offers a specialised track focusing on sports nutrition, providing students with a comprehensive understanding of the biological, physiological, and nutritional aspects crucial to optimising athletic performance.

Benefiting from strong industry connections and support from the University’s Careers Services, students have access to valuable work experience opportunities, internships, and placements, ensuring a smooth transition into the workforce.

Requirements of the students for both programmes:

Applicants with a degree grade ranging from 50 to 55% or equivalent

Also, IELTS score of 6.5 overall

Applications for both programmes are now open and students can apply till July 1, 2024