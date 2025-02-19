PhD registration for IIM Lucknow closes on Feb 23

The online registrations for the admissions to IIM Lucknow’s Doctoral Programme in Management (PhD) 2025 will close on February 23, 2025. Applicants must have a valid score in one of the exams including CAT, GATE, GRE, GMAT, or JRF/SRF (UGC/CSIR/ICAR), with scores from the last two years being accepted as valid. Candidates who meet the eligibility criteria will be shortlisted based on their exam scores and invited for a selection interview. Candidates holding qualifications from IIMs may be exempted from taking an exam and can apply directly.

IIM Lucknow’s PhD programme offers full tuition waivers, semi-furnished 1BHK accommodation, a generous monthly stipend, contingency grants, and a one-time computer purchase grant for doctoral scholars. Additionally, scholars also receive funding for case writing, field research, professional memberships, family health insurance, and travel support for conferences, fostering a holistic research environment. “The PhD programme at IIM Lucknow nurtures intellectual curiosity and scholarly excellence, providing an environment that challenges conventional boundaries and inspires innovative thinking,” said Prof Archana Shukla, Director, IIM Lucknow.

Research specialisations:

IIM Lucknow’s PhD programme offers a wide range of research specialisations, including:

* Agri-Business Management

* Business Sustainability

* Communication

* Decision Sciences

* Business Environment (Economics)

* Finance & Accounting

* Human Resource Management

* Information Technology & Systems