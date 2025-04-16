PG Diploma in tech domains for graduates & professionals from IIT Madras

IIT Madras has launched new PG Diploma programmes designed to equip both fresh graduates and working professionals with industry-relevant technical expertise. The programme allows learners to access high-quality education while maintaining flexibility to pursue employment or internships simultaneously.

This one-of-a-kind programme offers a flexible, work-compatible format with live online evening or weekend classes and access to recorded sessions—allowing learners to pursue academic advancement while gaining industry experience through full-time jobs or internships.

The applications are open now, and interested candidates are encouraged to apply till May 2025. The admissions to this unique and useful programme are through an entrance exam, which will be held on July 13, 2025. The classes will commence from August/September 2025.

Know the details:

* Live online evening or weekend classes with recorded access for flexible learning

* Hands-on projects and interim assessments via remote proctoring

* Final exams conducted at designated centers across India

* Option to visit IIT Madras for lab sessions (where applicable)

* Students may upgrade to a Web-Enabled M.Tech degree from IIT Madras