Padma Shri awardee scientist Prof RM Vasagam lauds South Point High School’s nano-satellite

South Point School and South Point High School celebrated a prize distribution ceremony on their platinum jubilee year recently at the Science City auditorium, Kolkata. On the occasion, the chief guest of the event, Padma Shri Prof RM Vasagam, veteran space scientist and vice-president of the Indian Technology Congress Association, said, “South Point High School is amongst very few schools pan-India and the only one in eastern India which proposes to have a satellite of its own orbiting the earth along with a ground station in the school premises. The present and future students of the school will benefit immensely from such a progressive project”.



The annual day of South Point is back after a hiatus of four years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, said Rupa Sanyal Bhattacharjee, principal of South Point High School. The event also saw the students of the school paying tribute to Satyajit Ray. Meanwhile, Judhajeet Ghosh of Class X, recipient of the Priyamvada Birla Bravehearts Award, was given a standing ovation. Diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia in 2018 at the age of 11, Judhajeet has taken all the struggles and the painful treatment procedures in his stride.

Amol Chandra Chakrabortti, senior chartered accountant and court-appointed joint administrator for the estate of Priyamvada Birla, informed that the new Priyamvada Birla campus of South Point is under construction at Mukundapur at a project cost in excess of Rs 400 crores. He also announced that the expected schedule for opening the new campus and relocating the existing students of the school would begin by April 2025.