Overcoming speech difficulties, Kolkata’s 6-yr-old Lakshit skates through to bag silver

It was a proud moment for Orchids The International School, Kolkata, after grade 1 student Lakshit Singh bagged the silver medal in the 3lap category under the 5-7 age group at the North 24-Parganas district-level championship. The public speaking curriculum at the school along with therapy helped the little champion to overcome his speech difficulties, which brought in a newfound confidence in him.

“The school has helped my child in developing public speaking skills. Before going to school, he was facing speech delays but now he has started speaking and framing long sentences. The public speaking classes helped him become a team player and we are super proud of his achievement,” said Lakshit’s mother Monika Singh.

Lakshit was three when he started skating and eventually, his interest grew and skating started to act as a therapy for him. This was the first time he participated in a district-level competition and bagged silver. Apart from skating, he loves doing gymnastics and playing football.

“I take pride in saying that our school is privileged to have students like Lakshit Singh, who is such a talented and intelligent student. Not only in skating, but he is also good in public speaking, and we wish he achieves more feats and makes our school proud,” said Sharmili Shah, principal.