Over 800 colleges to participate in 67th edition of Spring Fest

From music, dance, dramatics, film fests, fine arts, humour fest, fashion shows to quiz and culinary arts, Spring Fest 2026, the annual social and cultural festival of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is a carefully curated extravaganza organised by the students. In its 67th edition, more than 800 colleges across India will participate in this mega event, which is widely regarded as one of Asia’s largest student organized cultural festivals.



The festival will host an extensive lineup of cultural competitions spanning dance, music, drama, fashion, literary arts, and fine arts, offering young performers a prestigious national platform to showcase their creativity. Apart from a platform to showcase talent, Spring Fest 2026 will also organise workshops, exhibitions, and interactive sessions, which will further enrich the cultural experience on campus.