Otago offers scholarships as Indian students lead in NZ classrooms

With visa rules becoming stringent in the USA, UK, Canada and Australia, New Zealand is fast emerging as a preferred destination for the Indian students. In fact, students from India account for 11% of all international enrolments in New Zealand, ranking second only after Chinese students. Also, a 34% surge was recorded nationally last year and now, the University of Otago is deepening its engagement with India.

Otago, which itself saw a 45% rise in Indian enrolments in 2024, is now offering new scholarships to support the growing demand. In collaboration with OneStep Global, the University will host its inaugural Otago Experience Student Outreach initiative in Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai this September, where students can meet faculty, explore courses across health sciences, business, humanities and sciences, and gain insights into career pathways.

As part of its growing engagement with India, Otago has introduced a new suite of scholarships exclusively for international students, including Indian passport holders. These range from a minimum of NZD $15,000 for undergraduate students to packages worth up to NZD $45,000, which include first-year residential college accommodation for top academic achievers.

“This is a first-of-its-kind event, and it’s incredibly exciting,” said Hon Grant Robertson, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Otago and former Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand. “It’s a wonderful opportunity for our academics to meet students face-to-face, share insights, and help them envision their academic journey at Otago. We are proud of our long-standing relationships with Indian education partners, and this roadshow reflects the strength of that connection.”

Located in Dunedin in New Zealand, Otago is home to more than 20,000 students and consistently ranked among the world’s most beautiful campuses. It is also New Zealand’s leading postgraduate research university and the national leader in educational performance indicators, graduate outcomes, and teaching excellence.

Otago graduates also enjoy strong career outcomes, with 95% employed within six months of completing their degree and an average annual salary of NZD $87,400. Alumni are working with leading employers such as ANZ, Deloitte, Fonterra, and ASB Bank, with many moving into leadership roles across business, healthcare, and government.

“Whether in the health sciences, business, humanities, or natural sciences, our focus is always on quality teaching and an exceptional student experience,” said Associate Professor Aniruddha Chatterjee, Associate Dean International, Division of Health Sciences.

Kiwi advantage

